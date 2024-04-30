Four women arrested in child trafficking case

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested four women from Visakhapatnam in connection with an interstate child trafficking racket, officials said here.

The women were working as `fertility agents' and egg donors, said an official.

A court sent them in police custody till May 8.

As many as 14 persons have been arrested and four children rescued by the city police in the case so far.

On Sunday, Mumbai police had claimed to have busted a child selling racket by arresting a doctor and six others involved in selling an infant and a toddler.

Members of the racket had sold at least 14 infants and toddlers from Mumbai to persons in Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh since September 2022, charging anything between Rs 80,000 to Rs 4 lakh per child, police had said. PTI DC KRK