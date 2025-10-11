Four women booked for running illegal clinics in Bhiwandi

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against four women for allegedly practising medicine without valid licences and running illegal clinics in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city, police said on Saturday.

During an ongoing crackdown on bogus doctors, civic officials and police conducted raids in Gayatri Nagar and Gandhi Nagar localities on October 8 and found clinics where unqualified persons were treating patients and prescribing allopathic medicines, an official said.

He said that based on a complaint by Dr Mohammad Shoeb Ansari, medical officer of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, a case has been registered against Salma Bano Januel Shaikh (40), Neelam Ratan Chaurasiya (39), Nusrat Bano Sufiyan Khan (46), and Nasad Bano Mumtaz Ansari (44).

The police seized large quantities of allopathic medicines, injections, medical equipment, and fake degree certificates from the clinic, the official said.

No arrest was made in this connection, he added. PTI COR ARU