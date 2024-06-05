Four women candidates win LS polls in Gujarat as compared to six in 2019

Ahmedabad, Jun 5 (PTI) In the Lok Sabha elections held this year, four women candidates have emerged victorious in Gujarat as compared to six in 2019.
Results of the parliamentary elections were declared on Tuesday. Of the total 26 seats in Gujarat, the BJP won 25, while the Congress could bag one seat.
Of the four women who won the elections, three belong to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while one is from the Congress, the Election Commission of India's data showed.
In 2019, six women candidates had won the elections and all of them were from the BJP that had clinched all the 26 seats in the state.
As per the results, four out of five women candidates from the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections this time.
Rekha Chaudhari, who was fielded by the ruling party in Banaskantha seat, was defeated by Congress' Geniben Thakor.
Thakor became the only non-BJP candidate to emerge victorious from Gujarat this year.
With her victory, the Congress has registered its first win in the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat in a decade.
Banaskantha was the only seat where women candidates of two prominent parties faced each other in a contest that turned out to be close and nail-biting. She defeated BJP's Rekha Chaudhari by a margin of 30,406 votes, the ECI data showed.
Congress had fielded three women candidates, two of whom - Prabhaben Taviyad and Sonal Patel - were defeated in Dahod and Gandhinagar seats respectively.
Apart from Thakor, BJP's Nimuben Bambhaniya defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Umesh Makwana to win the Bhavnagar seat by a margin of over 4.55 lakh votes.
BJP's Poonam Maadam managed to retain the Jamnagar seat for the third consecutive term as she defeated Congress candidate J P Maraviya by a margin of 2.38 lakh votes.
BJP's Shobhanaben Baraiya defeated Congress' Tushar Chaudhary by a margin of 1.55 lakh votes in Sabarkantha, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.
After her victory, Bambhaniya said that people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
"Under Modi's leadership, women have been given priority. Women are emerging leaders in all fields, and he has worked to empower women in political representation as well. My priority will certainly be to address the issues faced by the women in my constituency," she said.
Congress leader Thakor thanked the people of her constituency for treating her as their sister and helping her out in every way possible to contest and win the election.
"I thank them for coining the slogan 'Banas ni be Geniben' (Geniben, the sister of Bansasnaktha), and promise to serve them as long as I live," said Thakor, who is a Congress MLA from Vav seat.
She said she will try to fulfil the promises made to the people and work together with them.
In the 2019 elections, Shardaben Patel (Mehsana seat), Poonamben Maadam (Jamnagar), Bharti Shiyal (Bhavnagar), Ranjanben Bhatt (Vadodara), Gitaben Rathva (Chhota Udepur) and Darshana Jardosh (Surat) had emerged victorious.
Of them, only one candidate - Maadam - was fielded by the BJP this time.
The then BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt from Vadodara was offered a ticket to contest the election, which she later declined and pulled out of the race after which the party fielded Hemang Joshi. PTI KA PD NP