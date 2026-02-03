Four women die, two injured in road accident in T'gana

Jagtial (Telangana), Feb 3 (PTI) Four women agricultural labourers died and two others were injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling overturned in this district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Mallapur mandal at around 6.15 PM when they were returning to their village, a senior police official said.

The vehicle fell on the roadside resulting in the death of four women and injuries to two others, the official said. The injured were shifted to a hospital. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK SA