Four women farm labourers crushed to death in Andhra tractor accident

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 9 (PTI) Four women chilli farm labourers were crushed to death in Palnadu district on Sunday when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned, police said.

Palnadu District Superintendent of Police K Srinivas Rao said the accident occurred at around 6.30 pm when the speeding tractor lost control on a poorly maintained road in Chagantivaripalem village, Muppalla mandal.

"The chilli farm labourers were sitting on sacks of chillies when the tractor trolley overturned, resulting in their deaths," Rao told PTI.

According to the SP, up to 15 people were sitting on the chilli sacks when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case over the accident.