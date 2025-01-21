Four women held for attempted robbery, assault in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a gang of four women accused of attempted robbery and assault on a lone woman in west Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

"The accused targeted lone women, blocking their paths to snatch belongings, often resorting to violence when confronted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Police received a complaint on January 17 that the gang tried to snatch a woman's purse and her mobile phone. The complainant resisted, leading to a physical altercation that left her injured, the DCP said.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up. The police team visited the crime scene and reviewed the CCTV footage, police said.

Advertisment

Based on the victim's identification, the accused -- Reshma (35), Janvi (19), Komal (19), and Nisha (30), all residents near Faridpuri -- were apprehended, they said.

During interrogation, the women confessed to similar incidents in the past, although they had no prior criminal records, DCP said.

The gang employed a consistent modus operandi, preying on isolated individuals, particularly women, to snatch valuables and intimidate victims through aggression, DCP added. PTI BM HIG