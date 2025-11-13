Four women, three children rescued from Sahastrakund waterfall in Nanded

Nanded, Nov 13 (PTI) Four women and three children stranded at Sahastrakund waterfall in Kinwat tehsil of Nanded district were rescued on Thursday, an official said.

The seven are residents of Ekamba in Umarkhed tehsil, he said.

"They had ventured into the waterfall area around 3:15 pm assuming the flow was low. Ignoring warnings from locals, they proceeded further into the stream, only to find themselves trapped as the water current suddenly intensified. The District Disaster Management Authority was alerted, which coordinated a rapid rescue response," he said.

"The irrigation department was asked to halt the water release immediately. We even sought a helicopter for additional rescue support. At the same time, police and revenue personnel as well as volunteers formed a ground rescue team aided by young men from the Bhoi community," he said.

All seven persons, including two children in the 1-4 age group and two teenagers, were rescued by 5:15 pm, the official said. PTI COR BNM