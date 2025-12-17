Four workers killed, 4 injured as brick kiln chimney collapses in Tripura’s Dhalai district

Agartala, Dec 17 (PTI) Four workers were killed and four others injured in Tripura’s Dhalai district after the chimney of a brick kiln collapsed on Wednesday, police said.

While three labourers died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

"The injured people are currently under treatment in the hospital," Officer in-charge of Kamalpur police station, Suman Acharya said.

The massive structure came crashing down on the workers of the kiln in Kamalpur area, resulting in fatalities.

According to preliminary reports, there was no indication that the chimney was at risk of collapse.

Soon after the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police reached the site and launched rescue operations.

As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off, Acharya said.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the chimney collapse.

Local authorities said that the inquiry would examine whether safety norms were followed and assess the structural condition of the brick kiln chimney.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

In a condolence message, he said the state government stands by the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and directed the officials concerned to ensure their proper medical care. PTI JOY NN