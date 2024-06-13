Four wounded in early morning firing in east Delhi's Welcome

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Four men, two of them sleeping on a footpath, were shot at by five to six men who opened fire indiscriminately in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

"We received a PCR call at 3.02 am that four men received bullet injuries after some unidentified men opened fire near Shaitan chowk area in Welcome," a senior police officer said.

One of the wounded was 33-year-old Waseem, who was shot in his stomach and both his hands. Waseem is a proclaimed 'Bad Character' of Shastri Park Police Station and has 17 cases, including robbery, attempt to murder, extortion, snatching and criminal assault, against him.

Asif, 30, got gunshot wounds on his right hand and left side chest.

Two others, Shareef and Sultan, both aged 70, sleeping on a footpath, also got hurt in their hands, the officer said.

According to investigation, Waseem and Asif were on a bike near Shaitan Chowk when they came under fire.

"About a dozen bullet rounds were fired. CCTV footage are being scanned. So far, the reason behind the shooting is not clear, but we are questioning Waseem and Asif," said the officer.