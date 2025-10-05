Four-year-old boy crushed to death by car in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 5 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a car while it was being parked, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The car driver was arrested following the incident that took place in the Pardi area late on Saturday night, an official said.

The victim, Kanha Rahul Deshmukh, was playing near his house when the car ran over him while it was being parked in the locality, the official said.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The police have arrested the driver, Nilesh Dnyaneshwar Satibavane (35), under sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act) and other relevant provisions of the Bharaitya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added. PTI COR ARU