Four-year-old boy crushed to death by school bus in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 17 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died on Friday morning after coming under the wheels of a school bus in Nagpur, a police official said.

The incident took place in Kalmeshwar, the official added.

"Parth Pankaj Kandalkar, son of a Zilla Parishad teacher, was run over by a bus of St Joseph School. His sister was boarding the vehicle when the incident took place. Parth ran in front of the bus, which started around the same time. He slipped and sustained severe head injuries," the official said.

"The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. The driver of the bus was booked for rash and negligent driving," the Kalmeshwar police station official said. PTI COR BNM