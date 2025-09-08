Four-year-old boy dies after 'chhajja' collapses in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died on Monday after a portion of a 'chhajja' (concrete shed) of his house collapsed due to rain while he was playing underneath it in Outer North Delhi's Narela area, officials said.

A call regarding the collapse of the shed was received at 4.36 pm, in which a boy, identified as Vivan, was injured, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"On Monday around 4 pm, information regarding falling of a 'chhajja' was received at the Narela police station. A police team reached Prem Colony and it was revealed that a portion of the 'chhajja' of a house has fallen due to rain.

"The first floor features a 'chhajja' supported by iron girders with washrooms on both sides," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

The ground floor of the building consists of three rooms. The boy was playing outside when it fell, and he was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Hospital, Narela, where he was declared dead.

Police are writing to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to assess the structural stability of the building. Enquiry into the matter is being conducted and appropriate legal action will be initiated according to the outcome, the DCP added. PTI SSJ KSS KSS