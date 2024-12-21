Four-year-old boy dies after hit by car; driver held

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) A four-year-old boy playing on a road was killed on Saturday evening when he was knocked down by a car in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said, adding that the driver was arrested.

The incident occurred near Ambedkar College when Bhushan Gole was reversing the car, an official said.

The driver didn't flee the spot. He was taken to the police station, the official said.

"Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," he added.

The driver was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK