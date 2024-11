Pune, Nov 16 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, a forest official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Tembhekar Vasti near Mandavgan Farata village at 7pm on Friday, he said.

"Shivtej Tembhekar had come to his village with his parents for Diwali. While playing outside the house, which is close to sugarcane fields, a leopard dragged him into the thicket. His body was found later," the official said. PTI SPK BNM