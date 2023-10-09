Four-year-old boy mauled to death by leopard in Junnar in Pune district

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Junnar in Pune district on Monday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at 4pm near Ale village when Shivansh Bhujbal was playing while his grandfather was working in a farm nearby, he said.

"The leopard dragged the boy into the sugarcane fields. Some persons in the vicinity tried to chase away the animal. The boy succumbed to injuries to the face, neck and head after being rushed to a hospital," the official informed.