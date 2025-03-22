Four-year-old boy strangled to death in Mumbai; CCTV captures chilling crime

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) A 4-year-old boy from a family of pavement dwellers was strangled to death in a western suburb of Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday which was captured on a CCTV camera, an official said.

The murder was committed around 3 am when the family was sleeping on the roadside in the Iraniwadi locality of Kandivali West, he said.

According to CCTV footage, a man arrives in the area on a bicycle, carries the boy, Ansh Ansari, a few feet away, and throttles him to death with his hands, the official said.

The family saw the child’s body an hour later.

The Kandivali police have registered a murder case and launched a probe to track down the killer, the official added. PTI ZA NR