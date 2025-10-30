Four-year-old crushed to death in Noida; car driver arrested

Noida, Oct 30 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was crushed to death after being hit by a car that was reversing in Noida, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 20 police station in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday night, they said.

According to the police, the driver has been arrested and the vehicle involved in the accident has been seized.

DP Shukla, in-charge of Sector 20 police station, said the accident took place in A Block of Sector 31.

"On Wednesday night, the car driver, identified as Jayant Sharma, was reversing his vehicle when the child, who was passing behind it, was hit and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Shukla said.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, identified as Ashish, a case has been registered against the driver. The accused was arrested on Thursday morning and his car has been confiscated," the officer added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.