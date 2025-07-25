Four-year-old girl dead after falling from window of 12th floor flat in Vasai

Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl died after falling from the window of a 12th floor flat in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at 8:30pm on July 22, the Naigaon police station official said.

"She had come with her mother to visit a relative. When they were set to return, the woman placed the child on a shoe rack near a window while she got busy with something. The child moved a bit and fell from the open window, which did not have grills, near the shoe rack," he said.

"The child died on the spot. An accidental death case has been registered and the post mortem report is awaited," the official added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media soon after. PTI COR BNM