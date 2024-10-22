Four-year-old girl dies after falling into cooking pot in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Oct 22 (PTI) A four-year-old girl died of severe burn wounds after she fell into a pot in which vegetables were being cooked in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Monday morning, an official from Wathoda police station said.

The incident occurred on October 14 when Trisha Balu Panbude, a resident of Shravan Nagar, was playing with other children, and she accidentally fell into a vessel in which vegetables were being cooked for a function in the neighbourhood, he said.

Bystanders immediately pulled her out, but she had already sustained severe burns and was rushed to a hospital.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe, the official said. PTI COR ARU