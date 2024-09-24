Four year-old girl killed by her uncle in Narela; accused arrested

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered allegedly by her uncle in outer-north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Monday.

Her body was found in a forest area near her home on Monday morning following the arrest of the accused from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The victim's father had, in a complaint to the local police, said that she had gone missing on Sunday night. During the investigation, it came to light that the girl's uncle, who lives in the same locality, was involved in a quarrel with her mother, after which he allegedly kidnapped her, a police officer said.

Efforts were made to trace the accused, who was found in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. A police team was immediately sent and he was apprehended with the help of the local police, the officer said.

Meanwhile, based on the information provided by the accused, the girl's body was recovered from the forest of Swarna Jayanti Vihar near the victim's residence in Narela, the officer added.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (Causing disappearance of evidence, giving false information to shield offender) of the BNS has been registered. "The accused is being brought to Delhi and further investigation is on," the officer said.