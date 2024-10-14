Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour in Pune

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) A man allegedly sexually assaulted his four-year-old neighbour in a slum in the Mundhwa area of Pune, police said on Monday.

The child's parents are labourers and were friends with the 32-year-old accused, who frequented their house, an official said.

"On Sunday afternoon, the girl's parents were not home, and she was left in her elder sister's care. The accused visited their house and took the girl to his place," he said.

When the child's mother returned home, she asked her elder daughter to bring her back. The girl then told the mother about the assault, the official said.

He said the woman confronted the accused, who fled and has been absconding.

The woman then approached the police, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. PTI SPK ARU