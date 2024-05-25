Four years on from riots, northeast Delhi voting on day-to-day issues for better services

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Voting for the first time since the devastating riots in northeast Delhi, residents said they were focussing on issues like inflation, law and order and other day-to-day concerns for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

The northeast Delhi riots erupted in February 2020, in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests at various places in the city, claiming more than 50 lives, leaving over 400 injured and causing massive damage to public and private property.

Some northeast Delhi residents said they had moved past the riots and were looking ahead for better amenities and services in the area, while others said those who have lost family members would not be able to forget the incident.

Mohammad Salim, a resident of Seelampur, said that the riots happened four years ago and people are now focusing on issues which affect their daily lives.

"You can see how people have gathered here at Chauhan Banger in large numbers to exercise their votes despite the heat. They have seen the time when riots took place in the area. They have forgotten it and are moving ahead with their current life. They are now focusing on day-to-day life issues that have an impact on their income," Salim said.

Kamal Ahmad, another resident of Seelampur, said that improving citizens' lives must be the priority of the government.

"In February 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak in India, riots were witnessed here. During that period, an atmosphere of fear had gripped the area. However, now people are focusing on making their lives more convenient.

"Income is less than their expenses. Everyone wants an easy life with good facilities for education, health, business and less inflation. There was no communal issue in this area post that incident. The candidate who will focus on our issues has received our vote," Ahmed said.

Isa Fatima, who voted at a polling booth at a school near Jaffrabad Metro Station, said some people will never forget the "black event" but others have moved on.

"Those who have lost their family members in the riots will always remember it as a black event which unfolded in their lives four years back. However, others have forgotten it and have moved on and are more focussing on issues affecting their lives. Inflation is a very important issue due to which every middle-class person is affected. I feel that there is no Hindu-Muslim issue today," Fatima said.

She further said that the government which will be formed after the elections needs to focus on women's security.

Rahul Sharma, a resident of Bhajanpura, said, "Even before the riots, law and order was a major issue in the area. Everyone claimed that they did not know the rioters since they were outsiders... Maintaining peace after the riots has become more crucial." "Obviously, everyone needs jobs and facilities to make their lives better. Inflation should be brought down," he added.

Two-time sitting MP of the BJP, Manoj Tiwari, is up against INDIA bloc candidate and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the North East Delhi constituency.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections was held in all seven constituencies in Delhi on Saturday. A voter turnout of 53.73 per cent was recorded in the national capital till 5 pm.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said at 3 pm, the constituency saw the highest turnout in Delhi at 47.85 per cent. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY