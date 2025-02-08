Four youths arrested for assaulting excise team in Kerala''s Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) Four youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling an excise team that came to conduct searches following a tip-off about drug peddling in a village in this district, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sinan, Nihas, Al Amin, and Nihar, all natives of Chavara.

They have been booked for assaulting a five-member excise team, including a woman officer, and obstructing them from performing their duties, police said.

According to the police, the excise department had received complaints about rampant drug trafficking near the boat jetty in Panmana, Chavara, on Friday night. Acting on the tip-off, a team, including a woman officer, reached the spot for an inspection.

Although the youths present at the location were searched, no contraband was found. As the excise team was preparing to leave, four persons arrived in two vehicles. When the officials attempted to check them, a verbal altercation ensued, escalating into a physical assault, police added.

Following the tense situation, the excise team alerted the police, who soon arrived at the scene and arrested the four youths, police said.

A case has been registered against them for assaulting excise department personnel and obstructing them from performing their duty, police added.

Chavara police also said that one of the arrested youths is involved in a previous criminal case.