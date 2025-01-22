Fourteen killed, scores injured in two separate accidents in Karnataka

Yellapura/Raichur (Karnataka), Jan 22 (PTI) As many as fourteen people were killed and scores sustained injuries in two separate road accidents occurred in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts on Friday.

Condoling the tragic incident, Chief Minister said the families would be paid compensation.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear the news that 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district. I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

“The families of the deceased will be provided appropriate compensation by the government,” he added.

In Yellapura incident, a truck carrying 29 fruit sellers fell into a 50-metre-deep Valley near here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The victims from Savanur in Haveri district, were heading towards the Yellapura fair to sell fruits. The accident occurred in a forested section, the Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana said.

"Around 5.30 am, the truck driver in a bid to give side to another vehicle went to the extreme left and fell into a 50-metre-deep Valley," Narayana told PTI.

He added that there was no protection wall in the road there.

"Eight persons were killed on the spot and two got critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi," the officer said.

Two critically wounded persons too died failing to respond to the treatment, sources said.

Nine victims have been identified as Fayaz Imam Saab Jamakhammadi (40), Wasim Mulla Mudageri (25), Ijaz Mushtaq Mulla (20), Sadiq Bhasha Paras (30), Ghulam Hussain Gudusaab Jawali (40), Imtiaz Ahmed Jafar Mulageri (45), Alfaz Jafar Mandaki (25), Jalani Babdul Ghaffar Zakati (20) and Aslam Babu Benne (24).

A pall of gloom descended on the Savanur town after the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah too condoled the tragic death of 10 people in Yallapura.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” Prime Minister Office said in a post on ‘X’.

Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Yallapura in Uttara Kannada that took away precious lives. My sincerest condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and my prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah said on ‘X’.

In the Raichur incident, at least four persons including three students were killed and ten others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Wednesday at Sindanur, police said.

The vehicle was carrying students of Mantralaya Sanskrit Pathashala were on a pilgrimage to Hampi to offer prayers at Narahari Temple. Police said the accident occurred near Araginamara Camp in Sindhanur.

Deceased students have been identified as Aryavandan (18), Sucheendra (22) and Abhilash (20). Driver Shiva (24) too lost his life in this accident. The 10 injured people have been admitted to a local hospital.

The Sindhanur police visited the spot, shifted the bodies to the mortuary and injured to the hospital. Sindhanur Traffic Police Station registered a case. PTI GMS GMS ADB