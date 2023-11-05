Fourteen workers injured in fire accident in Pondy pharma factory

Puducherry, Nov 5 (PTI) Fourteen workers were injured in a fire accident at a pharma factory in neighbouring Kalapet on Sunday night, police said.

Eleven of the workers were rushed to a super specialty hospital in Chennai while the remaining three were admitted to a local hospital, police added.

Fire fighting units were rushed from several areas in Puducherry to bring the fire under control, police said.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in a release on Sunday that a detailed probe would be conducted to identify the cause of the fire.

Official sources said that the Inspector of Factories of Puducherry government issued a notice on Sunday to the factory prohibiting with immediate effect "any further use of the pharma and packaging blocks".

Meanwhile, the residents of villages nearby held a demonstration at the factory protesting against the "lack of safety measures", as they said that such accidents were taking place quite often, posing a threat to the safety of the villagers.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Puducherry S Selvaganapathy (BJP) and the legislator from Kalapet P M L Kalyanasundaram (BJP) visited the factory and pacified the agitating villagers. They also visited the hospital where workers were undergoing treatment for their injuries. PTI CORR ANE