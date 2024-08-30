Fourth day of UP Police exam amidst tight security

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam took place at 1,174 centers in 67 districts of the state for the fourth day on Friday.

Senior administrative officials of the district inspected the exam centers to take stock of the arrangements. The exams are being held amidst tight security arrangements to ensure fair examination, officials said.

The five-day exercise, which began last week, will conclude on Saturday.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) the exam will be held in two shifts for five days - August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts was necessitated after the exams which were supposed to be held on February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

UP State Transport Corporation is providing free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts.