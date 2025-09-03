Fourth edition of 'Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat' to be held in MP's Mandsaur from Sep 12

Bhopal, Sep 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department on Tuesday announced the organisation of the fourth edition of 'Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat' and the second edition of 'Kuno Forest Retreat' to provide an opportunity to tourists to enjoy nature's beauty, exciting activities and cultural programmes.

Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi told reporters that in view of the response received to the previous events, 'Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat' will be organised from September 12 at the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Mandsaur district and 'Kuno Forest Retreat' will be organised from September 25 near Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

He said that these events will write a new chapter in the tourism of Madhya Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Tourism and Culture Department Shiv Shekhar Shukla said these events are being organised in collaboration with 'Lalluji and Sons and Evoke Camping'.

"Forest retreats like Gandhi Sagar and Kuno are not just tourism events but it is an effort to combine the natural heritage, cultural richness and environmental protection of our state," he said.

Shukla said that tourists will be able to enjoy many exciting activities here, including hot air ballooning, paramotoring, jet skiing, kayaking and motor boating.

He said that Gandhi Sagar and Kuno have emerged as centres of eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

The ACS said that while the objective of 'Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat' is to give the state a special identity on the map of adventure tourism, that of 'Kuno Forest Retreat' is to establish it as a centre of health care and wildlife tourism.

He expressed hope that these events will not only attract tourists from the country and abroad, but will also develop employment opportunities for the local community. PTI MAS NP