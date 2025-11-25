Fourth edition of 'Nayi Chetna 4.0' campaign against gender violence launched

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The fourth edition of the national campaign against gender-based violence, Nayi Chetna 4.0, was launched on Tuesday by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The programme, launched along with Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, will see 11 Union ministries coming together to combat gender-based violence across the country.

A tripartite inter-ministerial Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Law & Justice, and the Ministry of Rural Development was also signed.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said neither society nor the nation can progress without empowering women. Citing incidents of crimes against women, he said, "women are still struggling for equality".

He stressed that economic empowerment of women is crucial for gender equality.

Chouhan highlighted that more than two crore SHG women have already become Lakhpati Didis, adding that the government is consistently working towards realising this vision by strengthening women's empowerment and expanding opportunities for rural women across the country.

Annapurna Devi said gender violence is not just physical harm but also an "attack on a woman's dreams and self-respect".

She said the Inter-Ministerial Tripartite MoU, a Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Law & Justice, and the Ministry of Rural Development, will advance the development of model villages under the Violence-Free Village Initiative, ensuring safety, rights and empowering opportunities for girls and women in rural India.

The inter-ministerial joint advisory was signed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Department of Justice.

The advisory focuses on leveraging the strengths of each collaborating ministry/department to eliminate gender-based discrimination and violence.

The month-long campaign, organised by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the Ministry of Rural Development, will run across all Indian States and Union Territories until December 23, 2025. The initiative, led by the extensive SHG network of DAY-NRLM, embodies the spirit of a Jan Andolan or mass movement, the Rural Development Ministry said.

Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Kamlesh Paswan also attended the event.

Pemmasani said the collective strength of 10 crore rural women mobilised through Self-Help Groups has transformed Nayi Chetna into a robust grassroots movement.

The campaign, he said, not only empowers women to seek timely support but also inspires them to speak up and bring long-suppressed issues to the forefront, thereby strengthening community-led efforts toward a violence-free and gender-equitable rural ecosystem.

Paswan underscored the pivotal role of education in addressing gender inequality, calling it a powerful tool that enables individuals and communities to break long-standing barriers.

Two gender champions from Bihar and Rajasthan shared their journeys of overcoming discrimination and leading change within their communities.

Nayi Chetna 4.0 aims to strengthen community action against gender-based violence and promote women's safety, dignity and economic empowerment across rural India. The campaign focuses on enabling safe mobility, recognising women as key economic contributors, and addressing unpaid care work through shared community responsibility.

It also seeks to enhance women's access to assets, credit, skills and markets, expanding opportunities for entrepreneurship and livelihoods. By advocating gender-responsive policies and budgets, the campaign aims to ensure women's voices shape decision-making at all levels, reinforcing DAY-NRLM's commitment to equality and inclusive rural development.

The event witnessed participation from key ministries and departments of the Government of India, representatives of State Rural Livelihoods Missions, women members of Self-Help Groups from across the country, Anganwadi workers and partnering civil society organisations, reflecting a strong collective commitment towards advancing gender equality and rural development.