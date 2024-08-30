Fourth leg of 'Govt At Your Doorstep' programme begins in J'khand

Ranchi, Aug 30 (PTI) Aimed at taking welfare schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries, the JMM-led government will launch the fourth leg of its outreach programme on Friday, an official said.

The programme, ‘Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’ (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) will continue till September 15.

"Your government is coming to your doorstep for the fourth time to give you the benefits of schemes," Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X.

The CM urged people to take advantage of the schemes from the camps being organised in their respective areas.

Soren first launched the programme on November 15, 2021 by holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

In 2021, a total of 6,867 camps were organised and around 35.95 applications received.

In 2022, 5,696 camps were held and around 55.44 lakh applications were generated. In the third phase in 2023, a total of 5,496 camps were organised and around 58.26 lakh applications were received.

Out of the total applications received in three phases, around 1.49 crore applications were disposed of, an official said.

The programme aims to ensure that no eligible person is left without benefits. It includes applications for schemes such as Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, Abua Swasth Suraksha Yojana, Abua Awas Yojana, the universal pension scheme, Chief Minister’s Livestock Development Scheme, and Kisan Credit Card (KCC), among others. PTI SAN MNB