Fourth leg of 'Govt At Your Doorstep' programme begins in J'khand

Ranchi, Aug 30 (PTI) Aimed at taking welfare schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries, the JMM-led government in Jharkhand on Friday launched the fourth leg of its outreach programme, an official said.

The programme, 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) will continue till September 15.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the programme has started from Friday. He urged people to take advantage of the schemes from the camps being organised in their respective areas.

"Your state government is reaching your doorsteps through camps in every corner of the state. All of you are requested to take advantage of the schemes from these camps," Soren posted on X on Friday.

Jharkhand Agriculture minister Dipika Pandey Singh wrote on X, "The alliance government is committed to ensure that millions of needy people in the state get full benefit of various government schemes." Large numbers of people are turning up to the camps to get benefits of the government schemes since morning, according to deputy commissioners of several districts.

Giridih deputy commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra posted on X, "People are reaching the camps organized under the programme 'your scheme, your government at your door' in large numbers." West Singhbhum deputy commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary said special camps are being organized at panchayat level and urban ward areas under the outreach programme.

Jharkhand CM first launched the programme on November 15, 2021 by holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

In 2021, a total of 6,867 camps were organised and around 35.95 lakh applications received.

In 2022, 5,696 camps were held and around 55.44 lakh applications were generated. In the third phase in 2023, a total of 5,496 camps were organised and around 58.26 lakh applications were received.

Out of the total applications received in three phases, around 1.49 crore applications were disposed of, an official said.

The programme aims to ensure that no eligible person is left without benefits. It includes applications for schemes such as Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, Abua Swasth Suraksha Yojana, Abua Awas Yojana, the universal pension scheme, Chief Minister's Livestock Development Scheme, and Kisan Credit Card (KCC), among others.