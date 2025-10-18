Fourth phase of Infopark will create 50k jobs, attract Rs 3,000 cr investment: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the fourth phase of the Kochi Infopark, envisioned as a mixed township model, will boost the state's IT sector by creating 50,000 jobs and attracting direct investment of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said his government has decided to transfer 33.5 acres of Traco Cable Company's land in Irumpanam in Ernakulam district for the fourth phase of development of Kochi Infopark for Rs 200 crore.

He said that the site, which was adjacent to the existing Infopark campus, was a "strategic location" as it will have access to all the existing IT infrastructure such as Kakkanad Water Metro, Kochi Metro, seaport, airport and a four-lane highway.

The CM further said that the fourth phase of Infopark development was envisioned as a mixed township model that includes state-of-the-art IT complexes, world-class infrastructure, and commercial buildings.

"This world-class IT township will play a crucial role in further strengthening Kochi's position as the industrial capital of Kerala. This fourth phase of Infopark is expected to give a major boost to Kerala's IT sector.

"It is estimated that this will add 50 lakh sq ft of new IT space, create 50,000 direct IT jobs and attract direct investment of Rs 3,000 crore," the CM said in his post.

He said the government's decision to transfer the 33.5 acres of land was a continuation of its efforts to make Kochi the focal point for Artificial Intelligence Hubs, Global Capability Centers and next-generation IT campuses. PTI HMP HMP ROH