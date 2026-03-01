Fourth World Marathi Conference ends in Nashik; next edition to be held in Nagpur

Nashik, Mar 1 (PTI) The fourth World Marathi Conference culminated in Nashik on Sunday, the three-day event seeing participants from India and nations like US, Germany, Norway, France, Netherlands getting regaled by the richness of the language.

The conference, with the theme 'Abhiman Marathi, Abhijat Marathi' ended with a grand ceremony in Kavivarya Kusumagraj Nagari set up on the premises of KTHM College here.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai said patronage of the rulers is necessary to nurture and conserve art and literature.

"I became the Chief Justice of India by getting education in Marathi. Such conferences play an important role in taking Marathi language to the global level," he said.

State school education minister Dada Bhuse highlighted steps taken by the government to promote Marathi, including making the language compulsory in all schools.

"In the CBSE syllabus, the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was of one-and-half paragraph only. However, with the efforts of the Maharashtra government and cooperation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 21 pages will be devoted to the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and overall Maratha history in CBSE syllabus books," he said.

Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde said like Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), Marathi Language University branches should be started at the district level.

Conservation of Marathi is the duty of everyone, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said.

Marathi language minister Uday Samant announced 'Marathi Bhasha Sevekari Award', which will be given to organizations and individuals working for the preservation and conservation of the language. The first award was given to Nashik District Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (NDMVPS) education institute.

Samant also announced that the next World Marathi Conference will be held in Nagpur.

On the occasion, the second Kala Ratna Award was bestowed on singer-composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, who rendered some mellifluous songs. Tarpa player and Padma Shri awardee Bhiklya Dhinda also played the instrument and acquainted the gathering with traditional tribal music. PTI COR BNM