Foxconn will certainly come to TN with its commitment for investment, jobs: Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Taiwanese multinational company Foxconn will certainly set foot in the state with its commitment to make investment and provide jobs, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Refuting the opposition AIADMK charge that the Taiwanese major had denied the state government's claim of establishing its unit, the minister said, "Foxconn will certainly come to Tamil Nadu. The number is absolutely true. There's no doubt. It is definitely coming with the promised investment of Rs 15,000 crore and 14,000 high-value jobs." Raising an issue related to the industrial scenario in the state, former AIADMK Minister P Thangamani said, although Google CEO Sundar Pichai hailed from Tamil Nadu, Google chose to establish an Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with USD 15 billion investment.

"We couldn't bring it to Tamil Nadu. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh secured a major investment. Now, Foxconn has denied Tamil Nadu government's claim of setting up its unit at an investment of Rs 15,000 crore," Thangamani said, prompting the minister to respond.

"You are probably referring to media reports (quoting the newly appointed India representative Robert Wu). Normally, one would be bound to react if mediapersons ask questions. What the DMK government had announced on Foxconn's investment proposal is true, and it is going to materialise," Rajaa reiterated.

He said that he had already updated the information on his social media site that Chief Minister M K Stalin met Foxconn’s India Representative to reaffirm their deep trust in Tamil Nadu with substantial investment commitments.

On Google's AI Data Centre, Rajaa claimed that the CM had advised his Ministry to take into account the geo-political situation and toe the Centre's line regarding investment policy with the US firms.

"Google is not in China," the minister remarked.

At this, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami sought to know from Rajaa about the government's promise of creating 25 lakh jobs through the memoranda of understanding signed with several companies during the investment summit.

"Our conversion rate is 77 per cent. Not 25 lakhs, we would ensure employment to 32 lakhs as the MoUs gradually take shape as projects," Rajaa said. PTI JSP JSP KH