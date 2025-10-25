Fr Antony Kattiparampil appointed as Bishop of Kochi diocese

Kochi, Oct 25 (PTI) Fr Antony Kattiparampil was appointed as the new Bishop of the Kochi diocese of the Catholic Church.

According to a statement by the Kochi diocese, Pope Leo XIV made the announcement at the Vatican on Saturday evening.

Antony Kattiparampil (55) is currently serving as the Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Kochi, the statement said.

Born on October 14, 1970, in Mundamveli, Ernakulam district, he is a member of St Louis Church in Kochi.

He is the youngest of seven children of the late Jacob and Treesa.