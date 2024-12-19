Fracas on Parliament premises: BJYM workers protest against Rahul Gandhi in Indore

Indore, Dec 19 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers protested in front of the Congress city office in Indore on Thursday, accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of jostling with ruling BJP MPs at the Parliament building.

The Congress alleged that workers of the BJYM, BJP's youth wing, attacked the local office of the main opposition party under the pretext of protest.

Eyewitnesses said BJYM workers gathered in front of Congress' city office – Gandhi Bhawan – and raised slogans against Gandhi.

They also tried to barge into the Congress office by removing the barricades put up by the police.

Talking to reporters, state Congress president Jeetu Patwari alleged that BJYM workers attacked their local office during the protest. He said a police complaint would be lodged against this “violent” protest.

Congress city unit president Surjit Singh Chadha claimed that BJYM workers hurled petrol bombs at the Gandhi Bhawan during the protest. His colleague Girish Joshi said shoes, slippers and stones were also thrown at their party office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma, who was present at the spot, said no petrol bombs or stones were thrown at the Congress office.

“During the BJYM protest, a black sticky substance was found on the clothes of some Congress leaders. This substance could be burnt oil. We are investigating what this substance was,” he said.

Plumbing new depths of political animosity, rival MPs screamed and shoved in the forecourt of the Parliament building on Thursday in unprecedented scenes of unruliness, capping three days of acrimonious debate inside the House over preserving the dignity of B R Ambedkar.

Two BJP MPs were hospitalised with injuries as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi became the centre of the ruling party’s accusations, including one by a woman MP who said he “misbehaved” with her. PTI HWP ADU NR