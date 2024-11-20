'Fractured and Lensicular': Exhibition features lens-based, mixed media works by Mandakini Devi

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Mixed media artist Mandakini Devi's solo show here attempts to rewrite and foreground "a different perception of the self and feminine" through breakages, fractures, layering and collage.

"Fractured and Lensicular" at Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise showcases 30 of Devi's works, including light boxes, lenticular prints, cyanotypes, photobooks and films.

Devi takes digital and fine art beyond traditional optical processes into "a realm of self-reflexivity, multi-layering and startling minutiae to denote the fractures that construe another realm of experience that is often hidden behind the perfect image and aesthetics".

"Genealogies and the autobiographical seem to unconsciously emerge from my visual presentations be they paintings, lens based or multimedia works," the 40-year-old said in a statement.

Indian traditions, art and architecture from ancient times, including the bronze sculptures, the tantric traditions, images from European Renaissance art and street art, all become a part of the complex layers in Devi's works, establishing alternative visualities that challenge linearity.

"Since the effort of the artists is to look at the world through the lens of the self, at one important level then her works - lenticulars and cyanotypes as well as her mixed media artworks are an attempt to rewrite and foreground a different perception of the self and feminine," curator Jyoti A Kathpalia said.

The exhibition will also have art talk and workshops on digital, lens-based art.

It will come to an end on November 27. PTI MAH MG MG