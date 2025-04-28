Frame charges against TN Minister Periyasamy: HC

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday directed a Special Court in Dindigul district to frame charges against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his family members in connection with Rs 2.1 crore disproportionate assets case.

Justice P Velmurugan gave the directive on a criminal revision petitions filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging a Special court order discharging Periyasamy and his family members from the case.

Setting aside the order of the Special Court, Justice Velmurugan directed the Special Court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete the same within six months.

The prosecution case was that Periyasamy had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife P Suseela and sons P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a Minister between 2006 and 2010.

A Special Court in Dindigul district had discharged all the four persons from the case. Challenging the same, the DVAC filed the present criminal revision petitions in 2018.

Periyasamy holds the Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Union portfolios in the incumbent DMK government.