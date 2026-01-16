Frame compensation policy for Chinese manja victims, High Court orders MP govt

Indore, Jan 16 (PTI) In suo-motu action, the Indore bench of MP High Court on Friday directed the state government to frame a compensation policy for people injured or killed by banned Chinese manjha (sharp nylon thread) and submit it before the court.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, after hearing all concerned parties and considering several orders of various high courts and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), issued detailed directions to the state government.

"After hearing learned counsel for the parties and considering the various orders of the High Courts as well as the National Green Tribunal, we direct the respondent authorities to prepare a policy and to submit before the High Court on the following issues," it said.

These comprise policy for compensation to victims or to their families in case of injuries or death and disposal of seized synthetic manjha, prohibition on sale on e-commerce platforms.

It said manjha is non-biodegradable and releases toxic fumes if burnt openly, adding that all seized stock be classified as "Hazardous Plastic Waste". It should not be stored in police malkhanas indefinitely nor burnt in the open but may be sent to industrial incinerators or authorized plastic recycling plants in coordination with the State Pollution Control Board, the HC said.

It said the Cyber Cell may be directed to serve notices well in advance (prior to the 'Makar Sankarnti Festival) to all major e-commerce platforms (e.g., Amazon, Flipkart) and B2B platforms (e.g., IndiaMART) to "Geo-Fence" the State of Madhya Pradesh. It may be ensured that no product listed as "Nylon Manjha," "Mono-Kite," or "Synthetic String" is deliverable to any pin code within the State, the HC said.

The other points include Secret Reward Scheme, Suspension of License/Permit of Transport Agencies, and Proactive Steps to be taken well in advance.

The HC directed strict implementation of the ban on manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese manjha and also asked state authorities to undertake social awareness campaigns through print and social media for not using these.

The Chief Secretary will look into all these suggestions which have been made a part of this order and will frame policies and various schemes by coordinating with the different departments, the HC said.

List the matter in the week commencing March 9, the court said.

Chinese manjha, made of nylon, is extremely sharp and can cause fatal injuries. Despite a ban imposed by the administration, it continues to be used by kite flyers. PTI HWP LAL BNM