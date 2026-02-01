Framework to position Kerala tourism as global model on anvil: CM Vijayan

Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Sunday said that a comprehensive framework will be prepared to position Kerala as a global model in tourism development based on inclusive and development-oriented measures.

Speaking after inaugurating the conclave "Kerala for All – Tourism Without Barriers", organised jointly by Kerala Tourism and The Hindu Group, he said the state is also working on a set of innovative tourism products that will align with the changing preferences of tourists across the world.

Initiatives such as heli tourism, caravan tourism and seaplanes are part of this plan, Vijayan said.

"What is being envisioned is an inclusive and accessible tourism culture. The government's vision is that all tourism destinations, both small and large, should be equally enjoyable for all travellers," the CM was quoted as saying in a Kerala Tourism press release.

The concept of "Kerala for All" is not merely the idea for a summit but a defining idea of a development model.

The State earned Rs 49,053 crore from the tourism sector in 2024 alone, exceeding the revenue generated during the pre-Covid period, he said.

Vijayan noted that Kerala has always taken the lead in promoting an inclusive tourism culture.

As part of this, the state had organised a global women's summit aimed at promoting gender equality and women empowerment in the tourism sector, he added.

Delivering the keynote address to the conclave, The Hindu Group Director N Ram said the world had witnessed proof of Kerala's inclusive approach that embraced all sections of society during the covid period.

Kerala provided healthcare services and safety mechanisms even to guest workers, Ram said, adding that progressive societies view Kerala with hope and optimism.

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General of Tourism, Government of India, said inclusive development should not be viewed as charity or sympathy but as the basic principle to be adopted by governments in all future infrastructure development projects.

Kerala, he pointed out, is among the leading States in India capable of effectively implementing this approach.

Vypeen MLA KN Unnikrishnan, Kerala Tourism Secretary K Biju and Tourism Director Shikha Surendran were among those present. PTI TBA TBA SA