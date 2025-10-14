Framing charges on Lalu, others means evidence exists against them in IRCTC scam: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Oct 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday emphasised on probity and transparent conduct in public life, warning those who fail to do so will have to pay for it somewhere.

He was reacting to a Delhi court on Monday framing charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi -- both former CMs -- son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and 11 others in the alleged IRCTC scam case.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the court action clearly shows evidence exists against the accused.

"This case was going on in the court and when the court framed charges it means there is evidence. After a long struggle this case has reached at this stage and this clearly indicates that if we do not keep transparency in public life then we have to pay for it somewhere," the BJP leader said.

Asked when will the financial assistance announced by the government for rain and flood-affected farmers will be disbursed, Fadnavis informed that the process has started.

It will take time for the aid to reach all farmers, the CM maintained.

To a query on possibility of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS going with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the local body polls, Fadnavis said who will go with whom is not yet clear.

"Irrespective of who goes where, one thing is certain -- the BJP and (and alliance led by it) Mahayuti will win the local body elections," he claimed. PTI CLS RSY