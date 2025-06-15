Frankfurt-Hyderabad flight returns to base mid-air

Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) A Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa aircraft from Frankfurt returned to its base mid-air, sources said on Sunday. However, the reasons for the aborted flight were not immediately known.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here received a message that the flight was returning to Frankfurt some time after it took off from Germany.

According to the website flightaware.com, flight LH752 departed Frankfurt at 2:15 PM and was originally expected to land in Hyderabad at 6:00 AM on Monday. PTI GDK KH