Fraud case accused among two injured in police van-motorcycle collision in Beed

Beed (Maharashtra) (PTI): A motoryclist and a woman accused in a credit cooperative society fraud were injured when a police escort van carrying her collided with a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Saturday near Yelamb Ghat on Ambajogai-Beed road.

The van was ferrying Suresh Kute and his wife Archana Kute, arrested last year in an alleged Rs 3,500 crore fraud by Dnyanradha Multistate Co-operative Credit Society in Beed.

They were being brought to Beed from Ambajogai under police custody after a court hearing when the van collided with a motorcycle, leaving its rider critically injured, a police official said.

Archana Kute, who was inside the police vehicle, also sustained injuries. Her condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

Traffic on the Neknoor-Yelamb road was disrupted for some time following the accident.

Suresh Kute was the chairman of the cooperative credit society and Archana Kute was its business promoter. Several depositors have been cheated in the alleged fraud.