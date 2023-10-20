Fraud case: Odisha court orders auction of Rs 2 crore property of real estate firm

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (PTI) A special court in Odisha has ordered public auction of properties of a real estate firm worth more than Rs 2 crore in connection with a land fraud case.

The order was issued on the basis of submissions of the economic offences wing (EOW) of Odisha Police.

A designated court under the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Act, 2011, has confirmed the attachment of properties of the firm, Surya Nirman Resources Pvt Ltd, and directed the competent authority to sell it through public auction for equitable distribution of the proceeds among the depositors, the EOW said in a statement.

The firm had allegedly collected more than Rs 2 crore from people promising litigation free plots/land at Chandaka.

However, the company neither provided plots/land to the investors nor returned the invested amount.

During investigation, the EOW unearthed properties worth over Rs 2 crore in the firm's name.

Accordingly, the EOW moved the competent authority for attachment of properties. On October 17, the OPID court issued an order for public auction of the attached properties. PTI BBM MNB