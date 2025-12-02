'Fraud Ka Full Stop' cyber awareness campaign launched in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Tuesday launched "Fraud Ka Full Stop", a six-week intensive campaign across the state aimed at preventing cyber fraud and empowering people with practical digital safety skills.

In his address, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy emphasised that cybercrime must be treated as a core policing priority across all units.

He highlighted the chief minister's instructions on strong cybercrime control and urged all district officers to maintain strict coordination with TGCSB throughout the six-week campaign.

Reddy stressed the importance of educating people about major modus operandi such as digital arrest, investment fraud, impersonation, OTP-based frauds, loan app harassment and social media extortion.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel described "Fraud Ka Full Stop" as a people-centric movement combining physical outreach and digital engagement.

The six-week structure focuses on specific cyber fraud themes each week, covering 1930 reporting, digital arrest, investment scams, hacking threats, identity theft and women and child safety, a release said.

Goel said Telangana has built one of India’s most robust, data-driven cybercrime response systems. "Since becoming a fully functional bureau, TGCSB has handled 2.44 lakh NCRP complaints, registered 58,244 FIRs and facilitated refunds of over Rs 350 crore to victims of cyber fraud," she said.

Goel noted the state’s measurable progress stating that while cybercrime in India rose by 29 per cent, Telangana reported a decline of 8 per cent, and financial losses reduced by 30 per cent compared to 6 per cent nationally.

The event also marked the launch of SPARC Cyber Clubs (Student Programme for Awareness and Responsible Cyberspace) in schools and colleges, enabling students to act as cyber ambassadors, and SBI Cyber Defenders to strengthen preventive awareness among banking staff and vulnerable customer groups.

The campaign includes workshops and seminars, school and college awareness programmes, flash mobs, cyber safety walks, rallies, poster, painting and short-video competitions, street plays, pledge drives and social media challenges, live online interactions and daily safety tips besides jingles played at major junctions, markets, railway stations and RTC bus stands, the release added.

A minimum of five lakh people will be directly reached through physical events, with many more engaged through radio, newspapers, television and digital platforms.