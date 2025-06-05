Fraudster held for duping man of Rs 1.03 cr in cryptocurrency investment

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 1.03 crore after promising high returns on investment in a cryptocurrency, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, resident of Jarimari area in Mumbai, lured the victim, resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, through a Facebook post that promised lucrative returns from cryptocurrency investments, Panvel cyber cell inspector Dipali Patil said.

Once the victim showed interest, the accused initiated communication via WhatsApp, using a fake identity and sending fabricated photos to gain trust, the official said.

The victim paid Rs 1.03 crore to the accused over a period of time, but did not get any returns.

Based on the victim's complaint, the accused was arrested on Wednesday from Mumbra in Thane and his mobile phone was also seized, the official said.

The accused was booked under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act, she said.

Patil urged the public to remain cautious of online investment schemes, particularly those promoted on social media platforms. PTI COR GK