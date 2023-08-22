Fraudster makes fake ID in company's name to cheat people; Thane police launch probe

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly creating a fake website and e-mail ID in the name of a private company making medicines and seeking money from people, an official said on Tuesday.

The fraudster sent messages to people offering franchise for a certain fees by making use of the company's name, its videos, and photos of its CEO and founder, the official from Naupada police station said quoting the firm's complaint.

The company management came to know about the fraud through one of its representatives, who also got a call from an unidentified number referring to the fake website and a subsequent e-mail received giving details of the firm and availability of the franchise, the police said.

The police on Sunday registered a case against the unidentified culprit under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection so far, the police said, adding a probe is on into the case. PTI COR GK