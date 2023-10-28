Fraudster posing as HR head of multi-national company dupes HSBC Bank of over Rs 2 crore

Gurugram, Oct 28 (PTI) An alleged fraudster, claiming to be the HR head of a multi-national company, duped the HSBC Bank of more than Rs 2 crore, police said.

The accused opened 38 salary accounts in the names of employees, made 28 credit cards and took two loans. But neither the loan was repaid nor the payment of the credit card was made, police said.

An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station in this regard, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Saurabh Abrol, an authorised representative of the HSBC Bank, a fraud of more than Rs 2 crore was committed by the accused. Some credit card and loan holders were not paying to the bank and could not even be contacted.

When the bank investigated at its own level, a major fraud was detected which took place between December 2022 and June 2023, he said.

Abrol said in his complaint that a person named Sachin Kathuria, posing as the HR head of a multi-national company, had met the staff of the bank at the Sector 44 branch. He got salary accounts opened in the bank in the names of 38 people, presenting them as the company's employees.

Money was credited as salaries in these accounts every month, according to the complaint.

“On the basis of the regular transactions, 28 credit cards and two loans were issued by the bank, whose re-payment was not made. When the bank proceeded with an investigation at its level, it was found that the money coming in these accounts in the name of salary was immediately withdrawn through debit cards.

"The addresses given by these employees while opening bank accounts were also fake. When we checked the photographs of all these account holders, they did not match. We also started an inquiry against our four bank officials who opened these accounts, issued credit cards and loans,” Abrol said in his complaint.

After a preliminary investigation, an FIR has been registered against Kathuria and others under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on Friday, police said. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK