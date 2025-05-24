Fraudsters cheat senior citizen by pretending to be US-based friend, asking for money

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Unidentified persons duped a senior citizen here of Rs 50,000 by impersonating his friend on WhatsApp and making him transfer money, police said on Saturday.

A First Information Report in this regard was registered at Malad police station on Friday, said an official.

As per the complainant, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number which had the photograph of his US-based friend as its `DP' or display picture.

Believing the sender to be his friend, the complainant started chatting with him.

The person then asked for money, citing an emergency, and the complainant transferred about Rs 50,000 to the bank account the `friend' provided.

But when the complainant sought to speak to him through a voice call, the person did not respond.

Growing suspicious, he contacted his US-based friend by other means and realised that he had been dealing with an impersonator.

Further probe is underway, the official said. PTI ZA KRK