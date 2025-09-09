Mathura (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Fraudsters have now begun creating fake social media accounts to pose as senior bureaucrats to dupe unsuspecting people, officials said here on Tuesday.

Mathura District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh said a fake WhatsApp account was recently created using his photograph and operating from a Vietnam-based number.

On learning about it, he promptly reported the matter to the cyber crime police station and issued a public alert to prevent citizens from falling prey to such fraud.

"The account was created from number +84-922565694 using my picture. I have filed a case under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. A screenshot of the fake account has also been shared with the media to spread awareness," Singh said, urging people to remain vigilant.

He recalled that a similar attempt to cheat people by misusing his identity had taken place around three months ago, following which a police complaint was lodged.

This is not an isolated case. Fraudsters had also created a fake account in the name of another IAS officer posted in the district -- Shyam Bahadur Singh, Vice-Chairman of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority and CEO of the UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad -- in a bid to extort money, officials said.