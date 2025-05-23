Fraudsters open bank accounts in Thane man's name, launder Rs 7.64 cr; case registered

Thane, May 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was cheated by fraudsters who used his credentials to open accounts in multiple banks and laundered Rs 7.64 crore, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Wagle Estate police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, an official said.

He said the complainant alleged that the accused, who claimed to run a legitimate business, needed current bank accounts and promised Rs 5,000 per account opened in his name and that of the other victims.

The official said the accused convinced the victim, claiming these bank accounts would be used for fund transfers, but he later discovered they were being used for illegal activities under the guise of a fake company.

He said the accused opened more than 75 bank accounts across multiple banks and laundered Rs 7.64 crore between October 2023 and May 2025.

The official said a probe is underway, and no one has been arrested.